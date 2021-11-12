TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.62. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

