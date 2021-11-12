TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for approximately 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of TechTarget worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,623. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.