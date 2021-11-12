TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$36.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of BADFF opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

