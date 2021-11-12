TD Securities Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

