Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 5.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 58,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,723,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth about $8,735,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

