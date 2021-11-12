TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TaskUs updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TaskUs stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TaskUs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

