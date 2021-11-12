Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells $202,865.58 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $55.25 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,413,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

