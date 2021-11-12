Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $1,146,600.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TRGP opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

