Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Tapestry stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $49.67.
In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after buying an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
