Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after buying an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.