Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.500 EPS.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 205,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

