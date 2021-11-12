Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.