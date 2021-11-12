Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128,270 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $165,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. 75,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,174. The company has a market capitalization of $609.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.