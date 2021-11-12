TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €26.35 ($31.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.87. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

