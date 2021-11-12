Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.