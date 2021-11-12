Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.