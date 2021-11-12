Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348.39

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.39 and last traded at $348.26, with a volume of 703580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.16 and a 200 day moving average of $289.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

