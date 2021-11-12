SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $112.40. 176,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,461. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

