Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 791,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synlogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

