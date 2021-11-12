Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 351,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,194. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

