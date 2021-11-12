SYNC Network Tops One Day Volume of $412.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $412.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00345525 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,289,551 coins and its circulating supply is 121,299,070 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

