Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

