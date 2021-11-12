SVB Leerink Comments on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 103.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

