Susquehanna Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.58 on Monday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

