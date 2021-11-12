Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.