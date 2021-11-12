Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 10,839 aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.