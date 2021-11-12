Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $175.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
