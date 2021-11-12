Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $175.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

