Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.31, but opened at $53.24. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surmodics shares last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 99 shares.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $884,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

