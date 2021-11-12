SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 8.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 50,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 871,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

