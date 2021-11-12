Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $44.63 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.