Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.17. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.