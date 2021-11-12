Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.33 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 385,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.36 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.