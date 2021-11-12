Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $190.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 159.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,789,896,000 after acquiring an additional 202,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after acquiring an additional 355,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

