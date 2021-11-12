Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of SPH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 464,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

