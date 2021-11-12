Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 320 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.14%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.