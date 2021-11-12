Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

