Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.