Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

