Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,873,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $694.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

