Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 262 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

OLED stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.