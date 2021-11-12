StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 24692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

