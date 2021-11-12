StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 24692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.
In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
