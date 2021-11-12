Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 87,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.