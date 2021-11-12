Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

HBAN stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

