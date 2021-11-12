Stifel Nicolaus Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $28.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

