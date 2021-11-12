Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

