Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

