Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $227.42 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

