Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.