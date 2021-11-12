Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
GAN stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
GAN Company Profile
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.