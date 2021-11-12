Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $271,000 Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $10,778,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 371,916 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 457,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 100.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.75. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

