Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

