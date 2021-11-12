Stifel Financial Corp Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 328,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $9.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

